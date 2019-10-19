In China 9 out of 10 workers trust a robot more than their manager

Read also

"AI is redefining not only the relationship between worker and manager but also the role of a manager in an AI-driven workplace," Dan Schawbel, research director at Future Workplace, said in a statement. "Managers will remain relevant in future if they focus on being human and using their soft skills while leaving the technical skills and routine tasks to robots."

The study polled 8,370 employees, managers and human resources professionals in 10 countries from July to August this year.

The survey findings come as AI technology starts to make a bigger impact in the workplace across the world. About half of all survey respondents said they used some form of AI technology in their everyday work, up from 32 per cent last year.

Contrary to the common perception that people are fearful of robots in the workplace, two-thirds of survey respondents said they are optimistic and grateful about having a robot co-worker, and a quarter of respondents said their relationship with AI at work was "loving and gratifying".