China coronavirus: YouTube and Twitter show realities of life in lockdown

Social media has become a lifeline for desperate residents in Wuhan and its surrounding province of Hubei in central China in getting their message out to the wider world in the face of widespread distrust of the government's official narrative on the coronavirus crisis.

Almost the entire province is in lockdown because of the virus, which originated in Wuhan and has so far infected more than 4,500 people and caused more than 100 deaths.

The hashtag "lockdown diary" on China's Twitter-like social media platform Weibo has become a place for residents to share their stories with local media, while some are taking their message beyond the country's "Great Firewall" to circumvent the mainland's widespread censorship.

Wuhan-based vlogger Luo Bin's daily videos of life under lockdown on YouTube - which, like Twitter, is unavailable in China - have racked up hundreds of thousands of views. Luo, who normally posts gadget reviews and travel vlogs, has become a crucial window into the realities of living under a citywide quarantine.

Wuhan-based YouTube vlogger Luo Bin. PHOTO: Youtube

In one video published on Saturday, Luo described how he had to queue from early in the morning for supermarket supplies after citywide food shortages after the quarantine first came into effect on Tuesday, just before the Lunar New Year, China's biggest holiday.

"There is no celebratory mood this time, it's kind of like going through an ordeal instead of the new year," he said in the video.

"Nobody felt like giving new year's greetings to each other yesterday, and I received much fewer celebratory messages through WeChat and messaging platforms than last year. Perhaps everyone's too concerned about the outbreak to care about other things."

Luo said, in a video posted on Sunday, that he would not upload his content to domestic video streaming platforms such as Bilibili, as China's government was cracking down on unverified rumours about the disease outbreak.

A day earlier, Wuhan's mayor Zhou Xianwang admitted on state television that the government had "not revealed information … in a timely manner" and said he was willing to be sacked if his departure would aid the fight against the virus.

China has said it will deploy more than 6,000 medical workers to Wuhan and Hubei province as local hospitals struggle with shortages of crucial medical supplies and depleted manpower, and has pledged to build two makeshift hospitals in Wuhan to cope with the strain on the health system.

Journalism professor Rose Luwei Luqiu from Hong Kong's Baptist University said censorship had loosened somewhat on Weibo in recent days as more people were making their complaints heard, but WeChat was a different story.

"It seems that the local government are more concerned about WeChat. Since WeChat moments [similar to a Facebook user's wall] are a closed information environment, people would speak more frankly and share hearsay," said Luwei, former executive editor of Phoenix Television in Hong Kong.