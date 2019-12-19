China dreams of becoming an AI utopia - here's the reality

For China, the advent of artificial intelligence is meant to be the silver bullet that unlocks further economic growth and helps solve deep-rooted social problems, such as the uneven distribution of resources in education and health care.

The targets are ambitious - by 2025 China wants wide-scale adoption of AI in manufacturing, health care, education, agriculture and national defence, and is seeking to usurp the US as global leader in AI by 2030.

By some measures, China is already halfway there. Its population of 1.4 billion and high levels of urban density have allowed companies and the government to harvest huge treasure troves of data. This has helped spur development of some of the world's most valuable AI start-ups, such as Beijing-based SenseTime and Megvii.

The two companies specialise in computer vision and facial recognition technology, with their valuations growing rapidly on the back of rising demand for improved public security, crime detection and smart city infrastructure.

"The purpose of AI ultimately is to capture human knowledge so that it can be reused," said Andy Chun, adjunct professor at City University of Hong Kong and convenor of the AI Specialist Group of the Hong Kong Computer Society. "Everyone's working on the same thing, which is to spread out resources and make them more accessible."

However, when it comes to social issues such as education, health care and agriculture, China has some way to go - even though the application of AI in these areas is less controversial than it is in public surveillance.

China has lifted more than 850 million people out of poverty in the past four decades as it modernised its economy, but a Peking University study from 2016 showed that a third of China's wealth is held by the top 1 per cent of Chinese households, while the poorest 25 per cent accounted for just 1 per cent of the country's wealth.

Over 564 million people, or 40 per cent of the country's population, still lived in rural areas as of 2018 and the government is turning to new technology such as AI to tackle many of the social problems affecting this demographic.

A host of companies like education-focused Liulishuo, online health care platform Ping An Good Doctor and e-commerce player JD.com are experimenting with AI to improve key social services, all of which are expected to be AI-enabled under China's development road map.

The idea is that AI systems can learn to leverage massive amounts of data to help reduce inefficiencies in vital services, stepping in when human professionals are scarce and as China continues to cope with an expanding population and uneven distribution of resources.

In an ideal world, students in classrooms would be able to improve their learning with an AI tutor that tailors lessons for each student; those who are sick in rural areas would be able to access health care advice and medicine by visiting an unstaffed, AI-powered clinic; and small farmers could use AI tools to boost crop yields and improve their livelihoods.

Many argue that this "AI utopia" is still very much a work in progress, though.

"These new AI technologies are obviously more concentrated in the developed regions and in the short term, the gap between urban and rural areas will become more apparent," said Song Qinghui, chief economist for Shenzhen-based Qinghui Research.

"To solve the gap … the most effective answer is to magnify the 'public welfare' and 'inclusiveness' of AI technology and promote them vigorously."

In China, about 8 per cent of Chinese hospitals - the ones with the most resources - handled over half of the country's outpatient visits in 2016. And in the countryside, only a third of teachers in elementary schools had university degrees, compared with two-thirds of teachers in urban areas.

In rural areas, where farmers grow crops mostly for self-sustenance and to eke out a basic living, implementing expensive technologies such as AI can be virtually impossible. Many of the companies looking to push AI innovations are private and need to turn a profit. As such, they tend to target customers who have the resources to pay for their services.

Similarly, students who sign up for an AI tutor to supplement daily classes tend to be those with parents who can afford the service, as opposed to youngsters who come from poorer areas. As such, the fear is that China's AI push could help to widen a digital divide between the "haves" and "have-nots".

"I believe there is a severe digital divide in China between urban city dwellers and rural citizens, as well as between those with higher and lower income levels. AI adoption, particularly for education, health and medical, will be limited for those with little or no access to internet services," said Chun.