China introduces new technologies to ease Lunar New Year travel rush

The annual Spring Festival travel rush at Hongqiao Railway Station, Shanghai.
PHOTO: Reuters
Tracy Qu
Iris Deng
South China Morning Post

Hundreds of millions of Chinese people are expected to travel across the country for family reunions over this year's Spring Festival, and China has unveiled new technologies to improve the experience for them.

At the Hangzhou East Railway Station, passengers who lose their identification cards can get temporary IDs within 30 seconds with the help of facial recognition, according to a report by state media outlet China News Services.

The "temporary ID self-service printer" will match the passengers' faces with their ID numbers and print out the new identification documents, the report said. Previously, passengers had to either queue at staffed counters to get temporary IDs or visit a police station to replace their IDs.

There will also be a security robot powered by fifth-generation mobile network (5G) technology, which will help staff at the railway station to detect suspicious people and behaviour, according to the same report. The robot will use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse the behaviour of people in the station.

Known as the world's largest annual mass movement of people, the peak travel period known as chunyun in China typically sees hundreds of millions of Chinese people return to their hometowns to reunite with relatives for the Lunar New Year. January 25 will mark the start of the Year of the Rat this year.

A man carries his belongings as he walks among passengers on the first day of the annual Spring Festival travel rush in 2019. PHOTO: Reuters

China State Railway Group estimated earlier this month that an average of 11 million train trips will be taken per day, for a total of 440 million rail journeys during the five-week period between January 10 to February 18. This represents an 8 per cent increase from last year's figure of around 410 million.

The adoption of AI and 5G technology during the annual peak travel period is in line with Beijing's emphasis on these technologies in recent years. AI has been deployed for everything from catching jaywalkers to sorting rubbish, while China started rolling out commercial 5G services across the country last year.

The country's first 5G-covered train route, along the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed railway, also began services on the first day of the Lunar New Year travel season, according to a report by Nanfang Daily, the official Guangdong Communist Party newspaper.

The 5G project along the rail route, a joint effort by telecom operator China Mobile, China Railway Guangzhou Group and Chinese telecommunication equipment maker Huawei Technologies, started construction September 2019 in preparation for the travel season. Over 300 5G base stations have been planned along the route and the signals will also cover the tunnels and stations, the report said.

The next-generation mobile service will offer faster data rates, reduced latency, energy savings, cost reductions, higher system capacity and massive device connectivity. It is expected to solve the unstable 4G network even at the trains' top travel speed of 350km (217 miles) per hour, industry veteran Zhang Wei told the ﻿Post when the project was first announced last August.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital china Chinese New Year travel facial recognition 5G Artificial Intelligence Train Railways

TRENDING

FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade&#039;s worth of posts
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade's worth of posts
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple&#039;s wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple's wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale &amp; other deals this week
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale & other deals this week
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark

SERVICES