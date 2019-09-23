China looks to AI future as subways adopt facial recognition technology

The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen has launched a facial recognition system for entry to its subway system, joining a number of other centres throughout the country embracing the technology.

People over the age of 60 can register for the system for free entry at some subway entrances, state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.

This technology has been developed by the metro operator and internet giant Tencent, and will gradually be extended to allow free entry to other sections of the community, including military veterans.

For now, the service is only available at the 18 stations on Line 11, and involves 28 automatic gate machines and 60 self-service ticket processors.