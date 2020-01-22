China in new tech embarrassment as coding guru suspended for fake claims

China faces another embarrassment in its drive to build home-grown technology after one of the country's leading research institutes suspended a senior computer scientist for making false claims.

The latest case involves computer programming language, but it is not the first in the hi-tech industry.

China imports billions of dollars in computer chips and software from the West and has made it a national goal to reduce that dependence by investing huge amounts in developing China-made products.

However, the prospect of such funding has led to a number of claims, such as China-developed microprocessors and internet browsers, that turned out to be fake.

Now, the prestigious Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing says it has suspended lab scientist Liu Lei and that he faces an investigation.

Liu is the lead developer of a computer programming language known as Mulan, which he had claimed was entirely built in China.

That turned out to be not the case. Other software developers investigated Mulan and revealed it was partly based around an existing open-source programming language known as Python, which has more than 8 million users worldwide.

In an open letter dated January 17, Liu apologised for misleading the public. He said his lab wrote the basic code for Mulan, but also used Python to enable the language to run on more sophisticated machines for complex tasks.

His suspension was announced in a statement posted on the institute's website on Sunday.

He could not be reached by phone for further comment.

Mulan was named after a heroine in a Chinese legend, but is known more formally as Module Unit Language. It was pitched as a programming language for beginners and had a significant potential market - more than 10 million students under the age of 14 were learning software coding in China in 2018, according to a China News Service report.