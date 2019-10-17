China scientists can tell how well you sleep by watching your step

Artificial intelligence can tell how well people have been sleeping from the way they walk, according to a research team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing.

Professor Zhu Tingshao and colleagues at the Institute of Psychology have developed an accurate method of determining sleep quality through its impact on gait, with the help of a machine learning algorithm and a video game component, according to a paper published by online scientific journal PLOS One.

Zhu and his team found upper body parts - such as head and shoulders - betrayed more about a person's lack of sleep than lower parts like hips and legs.