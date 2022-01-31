China upgrades its internet cafes for esports gaming hotels

As the Chinese government continues its crackdown on the gaming industry, hotels designed to facilitate esports have emerged as a burgeoning industry to help gamers scratch their itch.

Dubbed "internet cafes with beds", the hotels navigate a legal grey area because they fall under regulations for hotels and do not need to be as strict about age limits.

Internet cafes, on the other hand, are categorised as "internet service providers" and are not allowed to admit people under the age of 18.

Qin Feng runs a hotel aimed at holiday-goers in Shanghai's Baoshan district and is considering having a few of its rooms upgraded for gamers.

"Theoretically, hotels are not allowed to receive underage guests who come alone. They have to be accompanied by an adult. But in many circumstances, you can use another person's ID card or just come with older friends if you have not reached 18," said Qin.

The Chinese government views gaming addiction as a serious problem and has laid down strict rules, such as limiting minors to playing between 8-9pm only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Internet cafes were considered the cradle of gaming addiction, as they once nurtured China's colossal gaming community. As a result, the cafes have encountered onerous government regulations.

Now they are being replaced by the hotels. A report issued by tourist agency Tongcheng Travel in July estimated that there were 15,000 esports-themed hotels around China last year.

The report said about 44 per cent of the guests were under the age of 26, and 16.5 per cent were under 21.

On Ctrip, China's largest travel service platform, dozens of recommendations pop up for a search of "esports hotels" in Beijing, most of which opened in the past few years.

The number of beds in the rooms can vary from one to as many as five, and most of the hotels charge a few hundred yuan (around US$50 [S$68]) per night.

Similar hotels can also be easily booked in other major cities across the country.

One comment on the Ctrip page of Wuzhou Esports Hotel in Shanghai said: "The computer looks good, and the internet is fast. The experience is similar to an internet cafe, except I can lie down on a bed when I'm tired, and it's much quieter!"

However, esports hotels are not being completely embraced.

On the website of the Dezhou municipal government in Shandong province in eastern China, a letter supposedly from a member of the public read:

"Because underage people are not restricted in hotels, they are now flocking to esports hotels to surf the internet unlimitedly. There are no rules like the ones imposed in internet cafes, such as bans on smoking or limitations on the games they play."

China's esports market is massive and was estimated to be worth 173.6 billion yuan (S$37 billion) last year, a surge of over 130 per cent from 2020, according to a report by Huya Inc, a gaming company, and the Communication University of China published last month.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.