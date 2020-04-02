China uses drones to scold citizens during epidemic

The Chinese are putting drones to a multitude of uses, from watching over each other's movements to spraying disinfectant in villages.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

BEIJING - Rather than risk being infected with the virus, officials in some rural parts of China are literally watching over citizens, using drones to deter outdoor gatherings.

A video clip posted on Weibo showed a group of people playing mahjong in a village near the south-western city of Chengdu being told to disperse after being spotted by a camera mounted on a patrolling drone.

"Playing mahjong outside is banned during the epidemic. You have been spotted. Stop playing and leave the site as soon as possible," an official orders the villagers through a microphone while watching footage sent by the drone to his screen.

"Don't look at the drone, child; ask your father to leave immediately," the official tells a boy seen looking curiously up at the drone.

AMUSED

Regardless of the severe health scare, some Chinese netizens on Weibo were amused by the clip, which quickly went viral.

"So hardcore. High-tech makes life more efficient," said one Weibo user.

The Chinese government has been calling on people to stay at home and try to avoid gathering together to prevent the spread of the virus. Shops, movie theatres and restaurants in some places have also been shut down.

More than a dozen cities in Hubei, including the provincial capital of Wuhan, are in virtual lockdown. 

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
Digital china Wuhan virus Sina Weibo Social media Drones

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
&#039;You hurt me!&#039;: Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating
'You hurt me!': Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Dismayed by discrimination, Wuhan woman pens positive tales about her hometown on Facebook
Dismayed by discrimination, Wuhan woman pens positive tales about her hometown
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Former SIA steward now sells youtiao with a modern twist in Yishun
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her

SERVICES