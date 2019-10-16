China wants to extend content censorship to online travel platforms

China has included censorship of content as part of sweeping new regulations targeting online travel agencies and platforms as the ruling Communist Party moves to extend its grip on cyberspace beyond social media platforms.

The 42 specific regulations, drafted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, include rules mandating that online travel providers are responsible for regulating content customers upload onto their platforms, including text, pictures, audio and videos.

Censorship of content should be done before it is published online to "guarantee information security", the draft regulations say. Platform operators also have to take necessary measures to prevent information from spreading if its publication contravenes laws and rules.

At the same time, platforms need to keep records of who tried to post such information, report them to the authorities and co-operate with authorities on any follow-up investigation.