China's AI champion offers free online tech classes to students at home

Chinese students confined to their homes amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak now have the opportunity to learn about artificial intelligence after the country's AI champion SenseTime offered its self-developed educational tools online.

The online AI learning programme, offering a full range of open classes, experimental tool kits for programming, and distance learning training for teachers, will be available free of charge, the company announced on Monday.

The move comes in response to the Education Ministry's call to help 180 million students across the country "keep learning even with classes suspended" after schools postponed the upcoming spring semester until further notice.

Chinese authorities have encouraged people to stay at home to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus through human-to-human contact.

Students can access AI and programming knowledge and conduct interactive experiments through python-based coding tasks, while the platform also provides teachers with programming tools and training in how to conduct distance teaching and tutoring, according to a SenseTime statement.

In addition, a series of online videos will be available to students, ranging from common educational clips on topics like AI and robotics to open classes designed for college students to keep informed on industry developments and emerging issues.

It is the first time that SenseTime has made available a countrywide education programme for free, according to a company spokeswoman.

During the last semester a basic AI education curriculum developed by the company was adopted by about 250 primary and junior high schools in mainland Chinese cities like Shanghai, Qingdao and Chengdu, as well as in the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

"Today's education will turn into tomorrow's technology and bear economic fruit the day after," the company statement said. "As AI serves its value in big data, disease screening and diagnosis amid the coronavirus outbreak, it has become a brand new productive force of social development."

The aim of the nationwide learning programme is to empower students with "AI knowledge and mentality" and enable them to solve problems using AI, according to SenseTime.