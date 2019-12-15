China's car parking problem spawns tech start-ups with big money backing

Read also

"When we first started looking at the sector four years ago, we believed there were a lot more opportunities here than in Europe and Japan," said Qiqi Zhang, managing director of Warburg Pincus in China. Rising car ownership, market deregulation and technology enhancements could fuel years of growth, he added.

"In China, management of car parking spaces is very primitive," said Zhang. "Most of the parks are run by developers and there is very little active management or technology application in the process. Parking operators just wait for the cars to come in and go."

Through its investment in Sunsea Parking, Warburg Pincus hopes to infuse cutting-edge technology in its smart car-parking management system. This should translate into a higher utilisation rate and margins over time, Zhang said.

Artificial intelligence-based smart parking systems use cameras and sensors to gather real-time data on parking occupancy, according to Wang, the car parking manager at Soho Tianshan Plaza.

It generates and analyses data including vehicular traffic, vehicle type, peak-hour timings and frequency to predict future trends. Combined with digital payment methods at points of entry and exit, the system helps save time for drivers and costs for operators, she said.

Exterior of Soho Tianshan Plaza in Hongqiao, Shanghai. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Business opportunities in this industry abound as the car population increases with the rise of China's middle-income class. In a September report, McKinsey & Co estimated the middle-class population could reach 550 million in three years, more than one and a half times the size of the corresponding pool in the US.

While car ownership and parking services will rise in tandem, a mismatch in the supply of parking spaces and an underdeveloped parking management system have created a fertile ground for innovation and digitalisation.

There are some 250 million vehicles on the road in China, with private car ownership growing at about 10 per cent per year, according to Zhang. But the number of parking spaces has not kept up. On average, there are less than 0.8 parking bays for every one car in China, with the shortage more acute in first- and second-tier cities. In developed Western countries, the ratio is about 1.3 bays for a car.