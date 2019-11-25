China's latest robots move so smoothly scientists dubbed them 'zero gravity'

China is developing robotic arms to help further its advances in space that operate so smoothly alongside humans that scientists have dubbed their movements "zero gravity".

The technology uses artificial intelligence (AI) with cutting-edge sensors to help the "robot", essentially a giant arm, grip and lift heavy objects, according to scientists with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the state-owned main contractor for the country's space programme.

The sensors allow the arm to collaborate seamlessly with human technicians to perform tasks in a fraction of the time they took before - which is proving a particular advantage in China's endeavours in space.

PHOTO: Beijing Institute of Spacecraft Environment Engineering via South China Morning Post

When Hu Ruiqin and colleagues started their programme at the Beijing Institute of Spacecraft Environment Engineering about a decade ago, building a satellite was a labour-intensive job. Technicians had to lift and mount parts by hand, or with the help of cranes, which risked damaging components or affecting the quality of assembly.

The researchers put sophisticated visual and mechanical sensors on the robotic arm. They upgraded its motors to achieve gentle, smooth movements when holding a heavy object. They also gave it a brain with AI algorithms.

They were aiming to create technology that could "feel" the surrounding environment and respond, interacting with humans.

Usually, robots in industrial plants have been used for repetitive, uniform tasks - doing the same job in a static position. For tasks such as building satellites, which are produced in small numbers, each mission tended to involve different hardware. The new robot combines the best of humans and automation, according to the project team.

Dr Liu Li, a researcher with the department of mechanical engineering at Tsinghua University, who was not involved in the project, said the technical challenge was huge.

Most research on interactive industrial robots has remained in the laboratory because of the complexity of real-world environments, she said.