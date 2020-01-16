China's online advertisers now prefer video to news sites

The rise in online advertising on video sites comes at a time of growth for the short video industry.
PHOTO: Pexels
Coco Feng
South China Morning Post

The boom in China's short video industry appears to be paying off for platforms, with video sites drawing in more online advertising revenue than news platforms last year.

Video sites were the third highest-grossing platforms in 2019 with 12.5 per cent of the market share, after e-commerce and search engine sites which took up 35.9 per cent and 14.9 per cent respectively, according to the report by Interactive Marketing Laboratory in Zhongguancun.

News sites, which were third place in the previous year's report, fell to the fourth spot with 11.8 per cent of online advertising revenue.

Among the top four categories, search engine sites were the only ones that saw its market share shrink. In 2018, search engine sites accounted for 21 per cent of the market.

The rise in online advertising on video sites comes at a time of growth for the short video industry. Douyin, the Chinese version of global viral video app TikTok, recorded daily active users of over 400 million in January, up from 250 million from a year before.

Its rival Kuaishou, the country's second-largest short video platform, had 200 million daily active users as of May 2019 and has set a target of 300 million by February.

Online advertising revenue of video platforms grew 43 per cent from the previous year, more than the annual growth of 18 per cent across platforms. Total growth for online advertising revenue was lower than the 24 per cent in 2018 due to China's economic slowdown, the report stated.

Food and beverage makers spent the most on online advertising, followed by companies in the personal care and baby care sectors.

Alibaba, ByteDance, Baidu, Tencent and JD.com led the pack in terms of securing advertisers. The top 10, which also included Meituan Dianping, Sina, Xiaomi, Qihoo 360 and 58.com, accounted for a combined market share of nearly 95 per cent, up 2 percentage points from the previous year, according to the report.

Alibaba is the owner of the South China Morning Post.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital Mobile apps China economy China state-owned companies Advertising and Marketing Alibaba Baidu Tencent TikTok

TRENDING

Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George's Avenue
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users

SERVICES