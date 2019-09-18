China's peace sign selfie-takers warned of cybersecurity threat

A popular hand gesture adopted by China's online community in uploaded pictures could be used by criminals to steal people's fingerprints, Chinese cybersecurity experts have warned.

The "scissor hand" pose - similar to the peace sign or "V" for victory- could reveal a perfect fingerprint if held close enough to the camera, according to Zhang Wei, vice-director of the Shanghai Information Security Trade Association.

Speaking at an event promoting a national cybersecurity awareness campaign in Shanghai on Sunday, Zhang said photo magnifying and artificial intelligence-enhancing technologies meant it was possible to extract enough detail to make a perfect copy of the sensitive information.

According to a report by online news portal, Zhang's advice was that scissor-hand pictures taken closer than three metres (10 feet) could be vulnerable and should not be published on the internet.