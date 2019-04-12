China's subways embrace face-scan payments despite privacy concerns

Once a person scans his/her face at the gate at the Futian Public Transportation depot, the image would be matched to the personal information registered in the operator's database and allow the passenger to go through.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Pear Video/杨老师
Sarah Dai
South China Morning Post

Cities across China have been trialing face recognition payment systems for their subway networks. Now Zhengzhou, the capital of northeast Henan province, has become the first to roll out the technology on a wide scale.

Starting Tuesday, local commuters can board and exit any of Zhengzhou's subway stops using an optional face scan, according to a report in the Henan Daily.

The roll out comes as China is pushing the AI-enabled technology into all walks of life, from catching wanted criminal suspects and preventing ticket scalpers to saving public toilet paper and checking on class attendance.

Since the service began trials in September, nearly 200,000 commuters in Zhengzhou have elected to authorise face-scan payments using a local metro service app, according to the report.

While Zhengzhou is among dozens of Chinese cities to introduce such trials, it is the first to deploy the service across its entire subway network. Last week, Beijing started a trial of fast track security checking by face scan at one of its subway stations.

Face scan payment means commuters do not have to carry cash or use stored-value metro cards and smartphones, making it a hands-free process, especially convenient if they are carrying luggage or are with children.

Still, the expanding use of face scans across China has prompted growing concerns over data safety and user privacy. Last month, a law professor in east China sued a wildlife park for breach of contract and infringing on consumer rights after it replaced its fingerprint-based entry system with one that used facial recognition.

On Sunday, China introduced regulations that require telecom carriers to scan faces of users registering new mobile phone numbers. Before, registration only required a copy of a person's identity card.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said the new measure would help to stem the resale of sim cards and protect people from unknowingly registering for phone services in the event of their identities being stolen.

Face-scan payment technology has "bright prospects" among a wide range of applications, according to Chen Jing, a member of the State Council's Advisory Committee for State Information and former chief of the central bank's technology division.

About 118 million Chinese have signed up for facial recognition payments this year compared to 61 million in 2018, according to a report issued last month by iiMedia Research.

By 2022, the research consultancy expects the number of users to exceed 760 million, about half of the country's population.

Last month China also set up a National Standardisation Group for Facial Recognition Technology to study and form industry standards, according to Chinese AI start-up SenseTime, which is head of the group. Other participants include Tencent, China Ping An, Ant Financial and iFlyTek.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital china Privacy issues facial recognition Payment systems Technology Artificial Intelligence

TRENDING

Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Code of conduct to recommend pedestrians keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users required to take theory test
Pedestrians to keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users to take theory test: MOT
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Cha In-ha&#039;s agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Singaporeans and PRs to get free movie tickets to at least 3 new homegrown films
Singaporeans and PRs to get free movie tickets to at least 3 new homegrown films

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him

SERVICES