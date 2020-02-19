Chinese buy more groceries online and snap up second-hand laptops amid coronavirus

In a handout, chinese grocery retail chain Freshippo, which is owned and operated by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, is hiring more temporary staff, as demand for online grocery deliveries increase during the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
South China Morning Post

WeChat, the multipurpose messaging app run by internet giant Tencent Holdings, said there has been a sharp increase in people using its platform to buy groceries and everyday food items, as many remain stranded in their homes in China amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Delivery-to-your-door mini programmes embedded in WeChat have seen strong growth in the past 20 days, with users of an online supermarket mini app and a vegetable and fruit mini app seeing growth of 115 percent and 168 per cent respectively year on year, according to WeChat data released on Monday.

Community online merchants also saw users increase by 83 per cent over the past 20 days, against the same period a year ago.

The numbers reflect a strong move from offline to online activity in China, including health check-ups, education and shopping, with many cities locked down to prevent the spread of the disease, which has now killed more than 1,800 people and infected more than 72,000 in China as of February 17.

The coronavirus epidemic, although expected to be negative for overall economic growth, has presented an unexpected opportunity for some internet companies as e-commerce and remote working become an even bigger part of people's everyday lives.

Taobao Marketplace, Alibaba Group Holding's biggest online shopping site, and short video platforms such as Tencent-backed Kuaishou and Douyin, owned by ByteDance and known as TikTok overseas, have also seen their popularity surge as people flock to online sites in place of gathering in public places.

Daniel Zhang Yong, Alibaba's executive chairman and chief executive, said last week during a conference call that consumers significantly inflated their average basket size of online purchases on Freshippo and Taoxianda, Alibaba's "new retail" businesses, after turning to online shopping for daily necessities amid the outbreak.

Some analysts said more time is needed to discern whether this shift in consumer behaviour is structural as opposed to a short-term adjustment.

"Very few consumers were unaware of online options [before the virus]," said Brock Silvers, managing director at China-focused Adamas Asset Management, adding that although the current aversion to public crowds may spur some uptick in revenue for internet companies it may not be "large or permanent".

Many e-commerce companies are a mix of offline and online activities, with logistics and deliveries also being disrupted by some of the restrictions in China because of the health crisis.

Meanwhile, with online education ramping up as students stay at home to study, sales of tablets and laptops to access these online services have been boosted, according to local media reports.

In third and fourth-tier cities, people are snapping up second-hand laptops and tablets, according to data from online marketplace Zhuanzhuan.

Used tablet sales have increased nearly 85 per cent from the beginning of February to February 13 against the last 10 days in January, with purchases by third and fourth-tier cities accounting for 45 per cent of total sales.

Alibaba is the owner of the South China Morning Post.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Coronavirus: 5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Nanny allegedly poisons 2 babies, with 1 hospitalised
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church; 21 cases now linked to the cluster
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
All hotels where 'Jin' stayed free of coronavirus, says Bali Health Agency
Suspected COVID-19 patient in Indonesian province tests negative
Virus-free Indonesia more threatened by COVID-19 than Singapore, Malaysia: Survey
WHO praises Singapore's response to coronavirus outbreak
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade to cushion coronavirus fallout
Singapore Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak; sectors like tourism, aviation to get tax rebates
Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Singapore Budget 2020: GST hike will not take place in 2021; $6b Assurance Package to cushion impact of hike
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
Fed-up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
