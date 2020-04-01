Chinese childcare blogger apologises for 'home alone' punishment

A popular Chinese childcare blogger has apologised for leaving her six-year-old daughter alone at home to punish her while the rest of the family visited an amusement park.

Zou Yue, also known as Zhou Yueyue, said she had wanted to teach her daughter a lesson about finishing her homework on time, but apologised to her 1.5 million Weibo followers after her “tiger mother” style of parenting triggered a public outcry.

The cartoonist and mother of three, who is based in the southern city of Guangzhou, said she now felt ashamed of what she had done and should be promoting “correct parenting ways”.

She continued: “I had a frank and good conversation with Xiaomi [her daughter] afterwards.”

On Saturday, the entire family went to Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Zhuhai city except for Xiaomi as she failed to finish her “study tasks” assigned by her mother before they set off, according to a since-deleted post by Zou.

She was left alone from morning until midnight, when her father drove back home to pick her up after she finished the tasks plus extra assignments given by Zou as punishment.

The father took her to the park on Sunday only after she finished a new day’s assignment, and she “had a very good time in Chimelong”, Zou wrote.

“Before returning home, she told me, ‘I won’t waste time in future. I can only play after finishing my study tasks’,” Zou said.