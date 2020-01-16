Chinese companies will lead 5G technology in the long run

Chinese companies will play a leading role in 5G technology in the long run despite restriction and fierce competition, Sina Finance reported on Saturday.

Huawei has withstood the first wave of attacks and will finally tackle the challenges caused by the technological ban imposed by the United States, the greatest uncertainty in telecommunications market in 2019, according to an insider.

Finnish telecommunications company Nokia announced 63 commercial 5G deals worldwide on its official website on Jan 9, indicating that these deals exclude other type of 5G agreements, such as paid network trials, pilots or demonstrations.

Chinese tech giant Huawei has signed over 60 5G commercial deals with global leading operators and sent 400,000 5G Massive MIMO AAU worldwide by the middle of October last year.

Huawei has been providing support to launch 35 5G commercial network by December.

Another Chinese telecommunication company ZTE has signed about 35 5G commercial deals, according to statistics released in November.

Swedish company Ericsson has signed 78 5G commercial agreements and deals globally and provided equipment for 24 officially operational 5G commercial networks by December.

Chinese companies' discourse power has been further increased and has entered key-standards setting arena, although fierce competition for 5G deals will continue, the report said indicating that the competition of 5G equipment providers will turn white-hot in 2020.

Nokia boasts to be the only 5G network (equipment) provider chosen by the United States' all four major operators, Korea's all three leading operators and Japan's all big three operators nationwide and obtained more than 2,000 essential patents for 5G.