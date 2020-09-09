Chinese developers create satirical game about Trump's re-election

“With three days to go before the 2020 US election, in the face of endless questions from reporters at the press conference, can Comrade Trump be re-elected? Can he fulfil the task assigned to him by his motherland?”

That is the description of a new game by Chinese indie developer YEARS Studio that satirises US President Donald Trump ’s re-election campaign.

Slated to be released on dominant PC gaming platform Steam on Sept 11, Comrade Trump’s Re-election is described as a choice-based interactive story with four possible endings.

Playing as a character based on Trump, gamers can send tweets and rebut reporters’ questions by saying “fake news!”, according to the game’s description on Steam.

On Comrade Trump’s Re-election, players can post tweets and reprimand reporters. PHOTO: Steam

This is just one of a recent crop of satirical games with political undertones. Late last year, several games inspired by the Hong Kong protests were launched, allowing players to virtually fight as protesters or beat up activists.

Another game on Steam, Coronavirus Attack , has been blocked in China – the Covid-19-themed game released earlier this year has imagery evoking the Chinese flag.

The release of the Trump-themed game comes at a time when relations between the US and China are at their worst in decades , according to experts, with the world’s two largest economies facing off on myriad issues such as technology and trade .

Screenshots of the game show that it will be packed with political satire and commentary. For example, it will allude to conspiracy theories including that Trump is a spy of the Chinese government, and change Trump’s well-known slogan, Make America Great Again, to Make China Great Again.

Aside from Comrade Trump’s Re-election , YEARS only has one other game listed on Steam – School Years , a visual novel series based on the life of a high school student in China. The developer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comrade Trump’s Re-election has caught significant interest among Chinese gamers, which make up the world’s largest market for video games.

There are 657 million gamers in China according to a recent report by the government-backed China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association, which estimated that game sales hit 139.4 billion yuan (S$28 billion) from January to June, 22.3 per cent higher than the same period last year.

On Weibo, China’s Twitter-like microblogging platform, reaction was mixed. While some Chinese users expressed support for the game﻿, others said they thought it was deplorable that the developer chose to release it on Sept 11, the anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on American soil .

“Originally I planned on getting this, but after I saw the release date I’m having second thoughts,” one Weibo user wrote. “Not sure if it is deliberate, but anyone trying to be a smarty-pants about 9/11 is disgusting. That alone has scared me away from buying.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.