Chinese e-commerce platforms block Houston Rockets' merchandise

PHOTO: Instagram/houstonrockets
Tracy Qu
South China Morning Post

China's leading e-commerce platforms, including Alibaba's Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo, have blocked products related to US basketball team the Houston Rockets, whose general manager Daryl Morey on Friday posted a now-deleted tweet that indicated support for the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Online searches for Houston Rockets merchandise on the platforms turned up a message saying "items not found".

Alibaba did not immediately respond to several requests for comment. A spokeswoman from Pinduoduo declined to comment on the issue. A spokesman from JD.com said the company had no comment on the issue.

It is not the first time Chinese e-commerce sites have blocked items due to the Hong Kong protests triggered by the city government's now-abandoned extradition bill.

In August, Bloomberg reported that searches on Taobao for umbrellas, masks, and helmets - standard equipment used by the protesters - showed "item not found" for buyers based in Hong Kong while those on the mainland were still able to access such products.

A search by the Post on Tuesday showed those items were still not available on Taobao's Hong Kong site.

The controversial tweet, which said "fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong", has got the Texas-based team into hot water.

The Chinese Basketball Association said on Sunday that it would suspend co-operation with the Rockets. The chairman of the association is Yao Ming, who played eight seasons with the Rockets until he retired in 2011.

CCTV5, one of China's most popular state-own sports channels, said it would suspend airing of NBA games after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said "as a values-based organisation that I want to make it clear … that Daryl Morey is supported in terms of his ability to exercise his freedom of expression."

On Monday Joe Tsai, owner of the Brooklyn Nets NBA team and a co-founder of Alibaba, wrote a Facebook post to explain why Chinese basketball fans were upset about the tweets.

He wrote: "1.4 billion Chinese citizens stand united when it comes to the territorial integrity of China and the country's sovereignty over her homeland. This issue is non-negotiable."

Rockets player James Harden apologised in Japan on Monday after the backlash. "We love China," Harden said on the sidelines of practice held before a Rockets preseason exhibition against the Toronto Raptors in Tokyo.

Alibaba is the parent company of the South China Morning Post. Tsai serves as chairman of the SCMP board of directors.

The article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital NBA china Taobao Alibaba Basketball Players Hong Kong protests

TRENDING

River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
High-sugar drinks to carry unhealthy label on pack, ads to be banned
High-sugar drinks to carry unhealthy label on pack, ads to be banned
Kuala Lumpur hotel creates &#039;durian room&#039; for guests
Kuala Lumpur hotel creates 'durian room' for guests
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here&#039;s how he did it
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here's how he did it
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn&#039;t driver, DPP says he is lying
Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn't driver, DPP says he is lying
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor

LIFESTYLE

He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore&#039;s ultimate bargain heaven
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore's ultimate bargain heaven
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren't the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market

Home Works

10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue

SERVICES