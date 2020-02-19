Chinese government backs Fruit Ninja-style game about killing viruses

Screengrabs of a virus-themed game co-launched by the publicity department of Haidian District Committee and People's Daily and developed by ByteDance-owned Ohayoo.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Coco Feng
South China Morning Post

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across China, a local government department has teamed up with an official newspaper and a casual gaming studio to create a game where players fight outsize cartoon viruses with disinfectant and N95 masks.

The game, launched on Monday, was initiated by the publicity department of the Haidian District Committee in Beijing and ﻿People's Daily, an official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Casual gaming studio Ohayoo, a subsidiary of TikTok-owner ByteDance, helped develop the game whose Chinese name translates to "battle of pathogens".

In the game, players prevent different viruses - including the novel coronavirus, SARS and MERS respiratory diseases - from hitting a female character by slicing them up, in a format popularised by legendary melon-chopping game Fruit Ninja a few years ago.

Inspired by the behaviour of viruses in real life, the villains in the game can mutate and replicate, making them harder to destroy. At the end of each round, a health care tip appears on the screen.

Shanghai resident Ma Xiaomeng, 28, said she liked the level of detail in the game. "When viruses drop, the body temperature [indicated by a thermometer beside the female character] will go up. And when there is a mask, there'll be a protection cover [above her]. I think it's cute," she said.

Chinese authorities have been seeking greater control of the country's gaming market, centralising game license approvals under the Communist Party propaganda department in 2018.

"Innovation in games is crucial to the development of the domestic game industry," ﻿People's Daily wrote in a report about the virus-themed game on Sunday. "At the same time, it is important to insist on good morals and social responsibility to ensure the industry is marked by positivity."

As outbreak prevention measures confine millions of Chinese people to their homes, online games have seen a surge in play time and in-game purchases. Another pandemic-themed game, Plague Inc., was the most downloaded paid iOS app in China for three and a half weeks since late January, according to App Annie.

"Battle of pathogens" is meant to help players "release stress from long-term restrictions on going out" while also dispensing knowledge on epidemic prevention measures, according to ﻿People's Daily.

The mini game is now available on Tencent's super-app WeChat, and will also be available on ByteDance's Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin, and its news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, later this week. A stand-alone app is also expected to be released soon, state news outlet ﻿Beijing Daily reported.

ByteDance, the parent company of Ohayoo, has been ramping up efforts to leverage its existing base of hundreds of millions of users from its apps to make headway in the domestic gaming industry, which is still primarily the domain of rival tech giant Tencent.

The start-up's well-publicised initial foray into the games business was Music Jumping Ball, a casual game released via Douyin in February last year. It has also reportedly built a team of more than 1,000 to support its debut in the non-casual games segment with the release of two new titles this year.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Tencent Games representative declined to comment on rivals but said the company has been sending health care tips to players via its gaming platform in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
Wuhan virus coronavirus Outbreaks and Epidemics WeChat Gaming/Video games Digital china

TRENDING

Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Coronavirus: 5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell
Coronavirus: 5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Nanny allegedly poisons 2 babies, with 1 hospitalised
Nanny allegedly poisons 2 babies, with 1 hospitalised
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church; 21 cases now linked to the cluster
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here&#039;s why
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song

SERVICES