Chinese man sues wildlife park over use of facial recognition system

A university lecturer in east China is suing a wildlife park for breach of contract after it replaced its fingerprint-based entry system with one that uses facial recognition, according to a local newspaper report.

Guo Bing, an associate law professor at Zhejiang Sci-tech University, bought an annual pass to Hangzhou Safari Park for 1,360 yuan (S$262) in April, Southern Metropolis Daily reported on Sunday.

But when he was told last month about the introduction of the new system he became concerned it might be used to "steal" his identity and asked for a refund, the report said.

The park declined to return his money, so Guo filed a civil lawsuit last week at a district court in Fuying, Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province.

The report said the court had accepted the case, in which Guo is demanding 1,360 yuan compensation plus costs.

"The purpose of the lawsuit is not to get compensation but to fight the abuse of facial recognition," he was quoted as saying.