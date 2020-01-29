Chinese netizens vent anger on social media amid coronavirus outbreak

Medical staff attend to coronavirus patients at a hospital in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province in central China, on January 25.
PHOTO: Reuters
Tracy Qu
South China Morning Post

Chinese internet users rarely have the opportunity to vent their anger at local government officials on social media because of the country's strict censorship, but the coronavirus outbreak may have changed that - at least temporarily.

Weibo, a Twitter-like microblogging site, and Tencent Holdings' ubiquitous WeChat all-purpose app, have emerged as channels for criticism directed at the government of Hubei, the province in central China at the epicentre of the outbreak, with 1,771 new confirmed cases of the virus reported nationwide on Tuesday.

"My question every day is: Has the mayor of Wuhan been taken down yet? Has the governor of Hubei province been taken down?" a user posted on Weibo on the eve of the Lunar New Year holiday. As of publication time, the comment had not been taken down.

"When SARS broke out in 2003, there were no social media platforms like Weibo or WeChat so we couldn't hear these criticisms even if people [in 2003] wanted to express them," said Dingding Zhang, an internet industry commentator and former head of Beijing-based research firm Sootoo Institute.

"This also shows that mass internet users are playing the role of supervising [the government in its handling of the outbreak], not just media."

Criticism of the government is rare in China, where the ruling Communist Party implements strict media censorship policies. Yet in the current crisis, Chinese internet users have been able to openly criticise the local government.

A photo showing Hubei government leaders attending a press conference on Sunday drew ire after some noticed that the city mayor did not have his mask on properly. The picture and critical comments subsequently went viral on Weibo and WeChat Moments.

To be sure, widespread criticism on social media is not a sign of relaxed censorship rules by the government. After a senior reporter from the official provincial Communist Party newspaper Hubei Daily called for the immediate removal of the city's leaders in a Weibo post, the paper apologised to the city government for the "negative publicity" and ordered the reporter to remove the post.

A story posted on Monday by Beijing Youth Daily in which the reporter interviewed a doctor who was reprimanded for sending warning information about the new virus on a WeChat group in late December has been taken down. The doctor was suspected of being infected himself in January but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

Screenshots of the story, however, have been reposted on social media, attracting further comments. "How lucky is this society to have such a good doctor! How terrible is this society to put such a good doctor in such a situation!" one user wrote when he reposted the story on Weibo.

Beijing's Great Firewall is used to regulate the internet domestically, blocking access to selected foreign websites and slowing down cross-border internet traffic. In recent years, the central government has also upped its efforts to police the internet via periodic crackdowns and by encouraging self-regulation by platform providers to remove content related to pornography, gambling and sensitive political issues.

Besides Weibo, Tencent's WeChat Moments - similar to Facebook's Timeline - has become another venue where netizens are reposting stories from WeChat official accounts about frontline medical workers and patients suffering during the outbreak - and adding critical comments.

"Where is our national system!!" a Wuhan native surnamed Chen wrote in her WeChat Moments when reposting a story about how patients in her hometown could not get proper treatment.

Still, not all commentary has been critical of the local government. "I think the mayor of Wuhan is under a lot of pressure and feels sadder than everyone else," a Weibo user wrote.

China's popular short video platforms, such as Douyin, have also become outlets for people to learn the latest news about the outbreak as well as entertain themselves while they heed the advice of authorities to stay at home during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

At a recent meeting of the Party Central Committee in Beijing, government officials said it was necessary to "promptly, accurately and openly" report the epidemic situation and respond to domestic and foreign concerns, adding that it was necessary to "strengthen the public's awareness of self-prevention and social confidence".

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics Social media china Digital Tencent

TRENDING

Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Barbie Hsu buys 10,000 masks to send to Wuhan - and other celebs helping in fight against Wuhan virus
Barbie Hsu buys 10,000 masks to send to Wuhan - and other celebs helping in fight against Wuhan virus
Supply of masks in Singapore sufficient, no need to rush to buy them: Lam Pin Min
Supply of masks in Singapore sufficient, no need to rush to buy them: Lam Pin Min
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient&#039;s NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
What did kung fu legend Bruce Lee really say about karate?
What did kung fu legend Bruce Lee really say about karate?
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES