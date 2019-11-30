Chinese online retailers scramble to open more physical stores

Chinese online retailers are gearing up to open brick-and-mortar stores and offer immersive, interactive and intelligent shopping experiences for consumers, hoping to cash in on the growing demand arising from consumption upgrade and the rise of middle and high-income Chinese shoppers, said industry experts.

E-commerce giant JD opened its largest offline store named "JD e-space", spanning 50,000 square meters in Chongqing on Nov 11, as part of its boundaryless retail strategy that aims to promote online-to-offline retail experiences for customers.

The store features popular and bestselling offerings in product categories from electronics, home appliances, digital accessories to health, fitness and beauty products and office supplies.

JD claimed the e-space will be the country's only major store to offer ultrafast 5G network coverage. It has dynamic price tags to ensure store prices are aligned with online prices, and robots to guide customers and introduce products.

After experimenting with these products, consumers can scan a quick response code to buy and have items delivered to their homes by JD Logistics, the logistics arm of JD, usually within 24 hours or they can complete their purchase on-site and carry home in-stock products immediately.

More than 30,000 customers had visited the store as of 12 am on Nov 11, with sales revenue surpassing 10 million yuan ($1.4 million) within an hour of the store opening, according to JD.

"JD's boundaryless retail strategy is to integrate online and offline retail, enabling customers to buy whatever they want, whenever they want, wherever they want," said Yang Zisheng, head of offline business at JD Home Appliances.

Yang said with the most advanced technologies and state-of-the-art products, the offline store provides consumers not only shopping convenience but also an immersive and interactive experience.

To further enhance the shopping experience, the store also has various themed experience areas, such as Apple's largest authorised offline experience store, Microsoft's first smart home experience area in China, GE's first omnichannel home appliance store in China, and Ninebot's first authorised offline experience store in China.