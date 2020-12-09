Chinese regulators remove TripAdvisor, 104 other apps from online stores for 'illegal' content

China’s internet watchdog has ordered domestic app stores to remove TripAdvisor and 104 other apps, as part of an ongoing series of crackdowns by Beijing to clean up the country’s cyberspace.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on its website on Tuesday (Dec 8) that the apps were pulled after widespread complaints by Chinese internet users about the spread of “obscene, pornographic, violent and other illegal” online content, including services such as gambling and prostitution.

The internet regulator said the removed apps were found to have violated several laws and regulations, without providing details on each app’s offence.

The other offending apps on the CAC’s blacklist include Sugar, a social media platform for Gen Z users, and cartoon app 51 Manhua.

TripAdvisor did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The CAC’s latest move comes more than a month after its crackdown on popular local mobile browsers, in an attempt to better control what it described as information “chaos” in China’s cyberspace.

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping, the ruling Communist Party has tightened its grip on the internet and censored content deemed unsuitable, including pornography, gambling, fake news and political dissent.

TripAdvisor ranked 150th among all travel apps found on Apple’s China App Store as of Dec 5, according to the latest data from mobile analytics site App Annie.

The CAC said it has also suspended downloads from eight small app stores, including MyDown and Ruanjiandi, which were found to have distributed illegal apps.

