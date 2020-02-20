Chinese ride-hailing service puts plastic dividers in cars to help stop coronavirus spread

Didi Chuxing, China's largest ride-hailing services provider, is ramping up efforts in its industry to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, with a nationwide programme to install protective dividers between the driver and passenger seats in cars.

Beijing-based Didi plans to invest about 100 million yuan (S$20 million) in this safety measure, which involves installing protective plastic sheets that are expected to prevent droplet transmission of the Covid-19 disease, according to the company's statement on Wednesday.

"Didi is implementing this and other anti-coronavirus initiatives, as public health officials call on citizens to use public transportation with caution," the company said. "This measure is popular among drivers and riders."

With guidance from medical professionals, Didi initially rolled out its protective divider programme in a number of cities, including the southern coastal city of Shenzhen, Taiyuan in northern Shanxi province and in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province and epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Didi drivers can choose to install the protective screens in selected locations or on their own using the instructions provided.

A spokesman for Didi Chuxing declined to comment on the total number of cars under the ride-hailing platform, but said the company supported 30 million drivers as of 2018.

Didi's expanded safety measures have come amid industry difficulties in China, the world's biggest ride-hailing market, where the coronavirus outbreak has led to a slowdown in demand.

Despite aversion to using mass public transport at the present time, even ride-hailing is facing new problems after reports earlier this month of multiple drivers being diagnosed with coronavirus, clouding prospects for an industry already hit hard by government-imposed travel restrictions across the country.

There were more than 74,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 2,000 fatalities across mainland China as of Wednesday morning, according to data released by national and provincial health authorities.