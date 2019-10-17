Chinese search engine giant Baidu urges staff to be frugal and use less tissue

PHOTO: Reuters
Meng Jing
South China Morning Post

Technology companies have long been among the most generous with employee perks, dangling carrots ranging from unlimited leave to free meals.

The reasoning was that hiring the best talent was hard, keeping them was even harder in an ultra-competitive industry and required more than just a relaxed dress code and stock options.

In China, tech companies have been known to send employees to Europe for team building exercises. Others hand out the latest iPhones to employees as a reward. The flip side of the perks was the hard-charging "996" culture, short from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week.

At Beijing-based search-engine operator Baidu, extravagance is under review. Once ranked among the biggest tech companies in China along with Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings, the company founded by Robin Li Yanhong has seen its stock price slump 34 per cent this year. After a first-quarter loss and warning by Li at the start of the year that "winter is coming," the company is in cost-cutting mode.

In a notice published on Baidu's internal website on Tuesday, the company criticised extravagant behaviour such as staying at five-star hotels for team-building activities, flying business-class or first-class on business trips, and dining at high-end restaurants.

It also frowned upon wasteful actions such as using three to five pieces of hand towels to dry hands when one would do the job, not switching the lights off when leaving the office, and using disposable paper cups when employees can bring their own cups.

"Cutting cost and anti-waste is the basic management requirement for any company, which wants to have a long-lasting business to provide true value to the society, industry and users," according to the notice, the contents of which the company confirmed. "But our management and co-workers have gradually lost the cost awareness as the industry boomed and the company grew. The behaviour of waste happens frequently."

The article went on to exhort employees to adopt an ownership mentality of "living a frugal life", examining unreasonable expenses and avoiding waste at the workplace. It was based on a meeting between Li and senior executives of the company, according to Baidu.

In May, the company posted its first-ever quarterly loss since its initial public offering in 2005. In August, after the company posted a 62 per cent slump in quarterly profit, Li said in a letter to employees vowing "groundbreaking changes from top to bottom, involving company structures, personnel moves and business consolidation". He promised the changes would bring about "positive and profound impact, enabling Baidu to walk farther and steadier".

Baidu has had a stranglehold on search in China with 70 per cent of the market, especially after Google exited in 2010.

But a shift in internet usage patterns has chipped at that dominance, with the rise of self-contained super-app ecosystems by rivals like Alibaba and Tencent.

Meanwhile, new competition in online search has come in the form of ByteDance, which operates the popular short-video app Douyin - its international version is TikTok - and news aggregation app Jinri Toutiao. The start-up said recently that it was building a "general search engine for a more ideal user experience".

Baidu has invested heavily in autonomous driving and smart speakers. Alibaba is the parent company of the South China Morning Post.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital china Baidu

TRENDING

Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering & other fun activities
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Hong Kong woman thought flatmates were joking about a murder plan, court hears
Hong Kong woman thought flatmates were joking about a murder plan, court hears
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Malls in Singapore you may not know exist: PLQ, Oasis Terraces, MyVillage and more
Malls in Singapore you may not know exist: PLQ, Oasis Terraces, MyVillage and more
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to &#039;kill&#039; Jessica Hsuan
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother&#039;s not impressed
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother's not impressed
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory &amp; other deals this week
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory & other deals this week
Diabetics can join the bubble tea party in Malaysia with healthier version
Healthier bubble tea available in Malaysia next year
Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here&#039;s a look inside
$28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up? We visited so you don't have to
Singapore Airlines ranks 4th in Skytrax&#039;s 2019 list of world&#039;s cleanest airline cabins
Singapore Airlines ranks 4th in list of world's cleanest airline cabins

Home Works

House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty

SERVICES