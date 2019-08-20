Chinese smartphone brands such as Oppo are winning in Southeast Asia

Doan Kim Chi works for a local bank in Hanoi, the capital city of Vietnam, and has been a loyal iPhone user for years.

She recently received an iPhone XS Max from her husband as a gift. It is the most expensive smartphone model from Cupertino, California-based Apple and retails at around US$1,100 (S$1,500).

Although very satisfied with her new phone, Chi says she has noticed the rising popularity of new Chinese handsets in Vietnam in recent years, marking a change from the past dominance of brands such as Samsung and Apple.

"You can see adverts from the likes of Oppo everywhere [in Hanoi]," the 31-year-old Vietnamese banker said in an interview. "They have also hired local celebrities to help promote their phones here."