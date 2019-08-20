Chinese smartphone brands such as Oppo are winning in Southeast Asia

Oppo smartphones are displayed in a shop in Singapore.
PHOTO: Reuters
Li Tao
South China Morning Post

Doan Kim Chi works for a local bank in Hanoi, the capital city of Vietnam, and has been a loyal iPhone user for years.

She recently received an iPhone XS Max from her husband as a gift. It is the most expensive smartphone model from Cupertino, California-based Apple and retails at around US$1,100 (S$1,500).

Although very satisfied with her new phone, Chi says she has noticed the rising popularity of new Chinese handsets in Vietnam in recent years, marking a change from the past dominance of brands such as Samsung and Apple.

"You can see adverts from the likes of Oppo everywhere [in Hanoi]," the 31-year-old Vietnamese banker said in an interview. "They have also hired local celebrities to help promote their phones here."

The increased popularity of brands such as Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi in Vietnam comes after the deep-pocketed Chinese smartphone players launched a drive into emerging markets, leveraging the same kind of strategies they used to gain market share at home.

This includes aggressive marketing tactics and providing innovative handsets at an attractive price point.

"Oppo TV commercials are broadcast during the golden hour on TV just after the news and in between movies," said Chi. "You always see an Oppo ad when something big is on the TV."

After grabbing more than two-thirds of market share in terms of shipments in China and India, two of the world's largest smartphone markets, these three Chinese smartphone brands have turned to Southeast Asia.

They garnered 62 per cent of the region's 30.7 million total handset shipments in the second quarter, up from 50 per cent in the same quarter last year, according to a note this month from industry research agency Canalys.

"New brands are popular in Southeast Asia as the chance of success is higher than in other parts of the world," said Canalys Analyst Matthew Xie in the note. "With 75 per cent of shipments consisting of sub-US$200 models, the market here is focused on mid-to-low-end smartphones, a segment where brand loyalty is low."

While South Korean market leader Samsung Electronics remains top dog in the region after growth of 5 per cent in the second quarter, following declines in the past three quarters, Chinese brands Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi secured the second, third and fourth spots respectively. Oppo posted its biggest-ever growth of 49 per cent in the three months.

Realme, an India-focused brand that shares the same owner as Chinese mobile phone maker Oppo, entered the Southeast Asia top five for the first time with a shipment of 1.6 million smartphones, or a 5.2 per cent share, according to Canalys.

"They [Chinese smartphone brands] have continued their journey to not only provide cost-competitive products but also bring innovative features to market," said Kiranjeet Kaur, Singapore-based senior research manager at IDC. "This includes new charging methods and camera capabilities, which consumers find very appealing."

The rising popularity of Chinese brands in the region comes at a time when Huawei Technologies, the largest smartphone vendor in China and the world's second-largest behind Samsung, has been blacklisted by the US amid an escalating trade war between the US and China.

This has threatened to cut off Huawei's access to Google services such as Android OS [and apps such as Gmail and YouTube] and Microsoft's Windows operating system.

According to a Reuters report in June, Facebook will not allow the pre-installation of apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram on Huawei's phones while the Chinese company remains on the blacklist.

This has cast a cloud over Huawei's overseas handset shipments, including in Southeast Asia.

In Southeast Asia, Oppo has Samsung in its sights, while Xiaomi has already displaced Huawei to take fourth place in the past quarter with the latter being edged out of the top five vendors in the region, according to Canalys, which did not specify Huawei's shipments or rank in the past quarter.

Currently, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi dominate smartphone shipments in Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia - taking the top three spots across all five markets, according to Canalys.

"Any gap left by Huawei will be up for grabs for its competitors, especially in the slightly more premium segment," said IDC's Kaur.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital smartphones Xiaomi

TRENDING

Businessman sues mistress to recover &#039;$2m loan&#039; she says was a gift
Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad make fans cringe
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin&#039;s photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin's photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Chinese woman stabs boyfriend to death after he called her fat
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO

SERVICES