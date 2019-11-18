Chinese tech firms offer jobs to Hong Kong students amid campus clashes

Chinese tech companies have offered internship positions to university students studying in Hong Kong after some of the city's campuses turned into battlegrounds amid ongoing anti-government protests.

Hong Kong has been rocked by five months of protests triggered by a now-withdrawn extradition bill, with universities the new frontline for clashes between protesters and police.

Hundreds of mainland Chinese students have already left or are leaving, while Taiwan has coordinated with its national carrier China Airlines to evacuate 81 of its students studying at Chinese University of Hong Kong, the scene of pitched battles this week.

The companies, including TCL Electronics, Zhengjiang Uniview Technologies, Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer Midea Group as well as artificial intelligence companies Fano Labs and 4 Paradigm, are offering paid positions exclusively to college students in Hong Kong, according to their postings on social media.

The positions include programme developers, market officers, human resource officers and administration officers, among others.

"Some universities in Hong Kong do not have the stable conditions for study," read a Uniview job posting on its WeChat official account, which offered internship positions in its Hangzhou headquarters as well as in Shenzhen, Wuhan, Tianjian, Jinan and Xi'an.

"We believe that internship experience in mainland China, working with excellent peers, will help Hong Kong students display their expertise and better grasp the opportunities in the era of rapid development."

Fano Labs, an artificial intelligence company spun off from Hong Kong University in 2015, also said it is providing job opportunities in its offices in Shenzhen, China's major tech hub next to the Hong Kong special administrative region.

"We've received several inquiries from university students from Hong Kong, and our colleagues from different departments are communicating with them to work out the best plan of internship," a spokesperson for Fano Labs said.

Not many details are currently available as the openings were just published on Wednesday, the spokesperson said, adding that the students also need time to learn about the company as well as monitor the situation in Hong Kong and the universities.

"As a Hong Kong-based start-up with teammates from diverse backgrounds, we'll do our utmost to contribute to the community and make some difference. We do hope the chaos and violence will be ended soon, and people's life be back on track."

Midea Group said it would provide internship pay, reimbursement for high-speed rail travel from Hong Kong to Guangdong province where it is based, as well as accommodation and housing subsidies for interns who are assigned tutors by the company.