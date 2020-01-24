Chinese tech firms react to Wuhan outbreak with slew of measures

China's tech platforms have announced a slew of measures to help combat a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected hundreds more throughout China ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The death toll in China almost doubled in one day as of midnight Wednesday, according to official data.

Wuhan officials announced a complete travel ban for the city's residents early on Thursday morning, with urban buses, subways, ferries and long-distance passenger transport suspended in the city, one of the four major railway hubs in China.

Flights and trains departing Wuhan are also temporarily suspended, with no details yet on when they will resume. The news prompted many in the city to rush to escape before the ban set in at 10am.

News of the outbreak broke just days before hundreds of millions of Chinese travellers head home for annual family reunions during the Lunar New Year holiday, marking the "world's largest human migration".

In response to the spread of the virus and resulting panic, the country's tech firms have announced measures ranging from offering free cancellations and refunds for bookings to vowing to keep the prices of face masks online stable.

E-COMMERCE SITES FREEZE PRICES FOR MASKS, DISINFECTANTS AND OFFER SUBSIDIES

Chinese e-tailers including Taobao, Suning and JD.com made pledges late on Tuesday to prevent price spikes for medical items such as face masks and disinfectant and offer non-stop delivery services during Lunar New Year, as rumours spread that supplies of in-demand items such as surgical masks were running low at most drug stores in some of the country's biggest cities.

Alibaba - which owns the South China Morning Post - said it would subsidise mask-related items and ensure consumers receive authentic products "at reasonable prices", and Alibaba Health will offer non-stop delivery services during the Lunar New Year holiday, according to a Weibo post.

The e-commerce giant said that as of Wednesday, there were 46 million masks in its inventory and that it expected its manufacturers to be able to produce more than 1 million more before Lunar New Year, which starts on January 25 this year. Daily production capacity will pick up to 16 million after the Spring Festival, it added.