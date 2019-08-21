Cities in China most monitored in the world, report finds

PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Phoebe Zhang
South China Morning Post

Chinese cities are the most monitored in the world and - if surveillance cameras are installed at planned rates - can be expected to have one public camera for every two people by 2020, according to a British pro-consumer website.

In a ranking based on the number of CCTV cameras per 1,000 people, China has eight of the top 10 most surveilled cities in the world. The only two non-Chinese cities in the top 10 were London in sixth place and Atlanta in the US at No 10.

The report by the website Comparitech, which provides information for research and comparison of tech services, put Chongqing in the southwestern province of Sichuan in first place with nearly 2.6 million cameras - or 168.03 per 1,000 people. Shenzhen, in the southern province of Guangdong, came a close second with 159.09 cameras per 1,000 people.

Urumqi, capital of China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region - where there have been reports of the Chinese government keeping a close watch on its Muslim population - ranked 14th, with 12.4 cameras per 1,000 people.

Other Asian cities to make the list were Singapore, at No 11 with 15.25 cameras per 1,000 people, and India's New Delhi in 20th place with 9.62 cameras per 1,000.

It has been widely reported that China today has about 200 million CCTV cameras in use, a figure predicted to rise 213 per cent by 2020 to 626 million. However, the Comparitech report suggests the number could be far higher.

"The city of Shenzhen plans to have 16,680,000 cameras installed in the coming years, a 1,145 per cent increase over today's figure of approximately 1,929,600 cameras.

If the whole of China increased the number of CCTV cameras by 1,145 per cent, that would mean a total of 2.29 billion cameras - just less than two cameras per person," the Comparitech report said.

"China is aggressively restricting people's freedom of movement within the country. CCTV cameras and face recognition have a big role to play in that," Paul Bischoff, editor of Comparitech, told the South China Morning Post.

He thinks it's a growing trend around the world, since CCTV cameras are getting cheaper and easier to install and use. On top of that, the internet offers built-in infrastructure to connect them all.

The report found a weak correlation between the number of cameras and how safe they made people feel, based on a comparison with figures of crime and safety collated by Numbeo, a collaborative database of user-contributed data from cities around the world.

Sarah Wang, from Chongqing, said she had "mixed feelings" about seeing her city atop the list, but security cameras had benefits as well.

"Even it makes me feel a bit disgusted, that feeling still can't overcome my strong wish to find out who stole my phone in public," she said.

Shenzhen resident Yang Guo said the visible benefits CCTV had brought to his city - which ranked in second place - included civil behaviour from drivers who risked fines if any traffic infringements were caught on camera. Yang said he felt safe using pedestrian crossings and was no longer afraid of being hit by cars in the city.

"I'm fine with surveillance cameras as long as they are in public places," he said.

China has been criticised for its mass surveillance system, coupled with its enthusiastic adoption of facial recognition technology, which has been used to identify fugitives in huge crowds attending concerts and to detain them, for example.

Opponents say the system increases the amount of data collected and shared about citizens, public officials and companies, and there is also a concern about its role in developing China's social credit system, which seeks to regulate individual and corporate behaviour through blacklists or scoring systems.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital surveillance CCTVs china

TRENDING

I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google &#039;kukubird kukubird&#039;
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google 'kukubird kukubird'
Singapore&#039;s miracle man: He returns to rock climbing just 4 months after being told he&#039;d never walk again
Singapore's miracle man: He returns to rock climbing 4 months after being told he'd never walk again
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
Worm lived in Chinese man&#039;s brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Vietnam movie, with 13-year-old actress in sex scenes, yanked out of cinemas in Vietnam
Movie with 13-year-old actress in sex scenes yanked out of cinemas in Vietnam
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad making fans cringe
Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow
Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow
Former 1980s actresses Chen Bifeng, Ye Sumei pay last respects to late veteran actor Bai Yan
Former 1980s actresses Chen Bifeng, Ye Sumei pay last respects to late veteran actor Bai Yan
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party
74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Here&#039;s how to redeem KrisFlyer miles on over 30 partner airlines
Here's how to redeem KrisFlyer miles on over 30 partner airlines
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face

SERVICES