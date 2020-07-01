Colgate introduces smart toothbrush for smarter oral health

Colgate is introducing a first-of-its-kind smart toothbrush with new optic sensor technology that detects biofilm buildup in the mouth so that it can be removed while brushing.

The Plaqless Pro smart electric toothbrush aims to revolutionise oral care by providing precise information in real-time that is specific to each mouth and the distinct brushing technique of every individual, Colgate said.

To be launched later this year, the new toothbrush was awarded Best of Innovation for Health and Beauty at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

"In the dentist's office, we're beginning to see a shift toward precision oral care that tailors treatment to each patient's specific needs," said Dr Maria Ryan, Colgate's chief dental officer.

"The Colgate Plaqless Pro smart electric toothbrush is inspired by that shift and improves brushing efficacy by accounting for an individual's brushing technique and the biofilm buildup in their mouth. And by immediately alerting the user when an area is clean, Plaqless Pro coaches them to brush better, helping both the patient and the oral care provider to build an even stronger partnership in achieving optimal oral health."

The electric toothbrush enables users to see when they need to brush longer in one area of their mouth or when all the biofilm buildup has been removed.

Using a light ring around the toothbrush the user will see a blue light when buildup has been found, and then the white light appears to tell the user to move on.

The Colgate Connect App pairs to the brush via Bluetooth technology to give the user a precise, personalised brushing experience.

The sensors embedded in the toothbrush handle create a comprehensive map of the user's mouth.