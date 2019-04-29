Comic book artist Troy Chin and musician Charlie Lim team up for a Choose Your Own Adventure web game

In a union we never thought we’d need, Troy Chin (of The Resident Tourist comic book series fame) and Charlie Lim (the neo-soul troubadour who came up with a legitimately decent National Day Parade theme song last year) came together recently to produce an intriguing web game. And it’s free to play.

Simply — and mysteriously — called O, the Choose Your Own Adventure-style Chrome browser game was announced last Saturday night by Chin on Facebook, inviting players to jump down the rabbit hole on his official website Dreary Weary. The game itself centres on a protagonist named Phoebe, a physicist that players will have to make choices for through her Sunday(s). But the less said about the story, the better really — it’s best that you unravel the cyclical puzzle for yourself.

Screengrab from O

With Lim’s compositions accompanying Chin’s illustrations, O sorta reminds us of something like Florence, the interactive story and mobile video game hit from last year. With a touch of Black Mirror’s “Bandersnatch” episode, because things get a wee bit sci-fi and meta. Check the game out on the Dreary Weary site here.