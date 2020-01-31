'Corona beer virus' searches surge as China coronavirus spreads

'As cases of the novel coronavirus spread across the globe, so has interest in two unusual search terms - "corona beer virus" and "beer virus".

From the United States to Cambodia, and even in Israel, Ireland and Singapore, internet users seem to be confusing the Mexican lager Corona for the virus.

According to Google Trends, the first searches for "corona beer virus" started on January 9, the day the World Health Organisation (WHO) said a string of pneumonia-like cases in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province in China, were caused by a previously unknown type of coronavirus.

The number of searches then continued growing as the outbreak moved out of mainland China, keeping pace with reports of infections in Taiwan, the US, Thailand and Vietnam during the Lunar New Year holiday.

"Corona" means "crown" in Latin, which is how the virus got its name. The term "coronavirus" refers to a family of viruses that have spikes on their surfaces resembling little crowns.

The virus causing the current outbreak is a newly discovered strain that has been named 2019 novel coronavirus (2019 n-CoV). The coronavirus family includes SARS-CoV, the virus that caused 2003's severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic, and MERS-CoV, which was behind the outbreak of Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) in 2012.

Corona beer reportedly takes its name from the crown that adorns the church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the Mexican town of Puerto Vallarta. The pale lager was first brewed in 1925, four decades before the first coronavirus was discovered.

The "corona beer virus" search term is most popular in Cambodia, followed by Slovenia, Singapore, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates. "Beer virus" searches were most popular in Singapore, then Latvia, Slovenia, Australia and Canada.

It is unclear if the search terms are getting popular thanks to ignorance or humour. There are plenty of memes about the coronavirus, including one showing a fridge stocked with bottles of Corona beer and little else. Another meme shows a bottle of Corona facing off against a mask-wearing group of Heineken bottles.

A coronavirus/Corona beer meme doing the rounds on social media. PHOTO: Facebook

The most recent coronavirus strain has infected almost 8,000 people around the world, killing 170 people. Most of the infections and all of the deaths are in China, and as the disease spreads experts have urged the WHO to declare a world health emergency.

A bar in New Zealand recently tried to capitalise on the outbreak, offering discounts on Corona beers "every day while the pandemic lasts". The Facebook post was accompanied by a photo of two men in medical suits and masks holding up bottles of the beer.