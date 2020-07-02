Coronavirus: China tightens social media censorship amid outbreak

China's internet watchdog is tightening controls on social media platforms after a brief period of tolerance, as it cracks down on content that may sow fear and confusion amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement released late on Wednesday that it has set up supervision on platforms that include those run by microblogging service provider Sina Weibo, short video and news apps operator ByteDance, and Tencent Holdings, which owns the ubiquitous multipurpose app WeChat.

The regulator said it required internet platforms and local authorities to "create a good cyberspace environment to win the battle against the [coronavirus] epidemic".

Baidu, operator of China's dominant online search service, has been summoned to rectify what the CAC described as lenient management on illegal information posted by its users, according to the statement.

The watchdog said it has also removed a social app called Pipi Gaoxiao from app stores for "posting harmful videos, and spreading fear and panic" about the coronavirus outbreak, as well as taken down some media and blogger accounts for fake news.

Representatives from Sina Weibo and ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Tencent and Baidu declined to comment.

The CAC's move comes as the coronavirus outbreak has caused 563 deaths, surpassing the number of fatalities during the Sars epidemic in 2003, and 28,018 confirmed cases in mainland China, according to data released on Thursday morning by national and provincial health authorities.

The social media clampdown followed a directive on Monday from President Xi Jinping, who said the government needed to step up propaganda and strengthen online media control to maintain social stability amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a report from state news agency Xinhua.