Coronavirus: China tightens social media censorship amid outbreak

A woman checks her phone at an empty luggage collection hall at the airport in Changsha, Hunan province. The Cyberspace Administration of China has clamped down on online media platforms in a bid to maintain social stability amid the coronavirus crisis.
PHOTO: Reuters
Iris Deng
South China Morning Post

China's internet watchdog is tightening controls on social media platforms after a brief period of tolerance, as it cracks down on content that may sow fear and confusion amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement released late on Wednesday that it has set up supervision on platforms that include those run by microblogging service provider Sina Weibo, short video and news apps operator ByteDance, and Tencent Holdings, which owns the ubiquitous multipurpose app WeChat.

The regulator said it required internet platforms and local authorities to "create a good cyberspace environment to win the battle against the [coronavirus] epidemic".

Baidu, operator of China's dominant online search service, has been summoned to rectify what the CAC described as lenient management on illegal information posted by its users, according to the statement.

The watchdog said it has also removed a social app called Pipi Gaoxiao from app stores for "posting harmful videos, and spreading fear and panic" about the coronavirus outbreak, as well as taken down some media and blogger accounts for fake news.

Representatives from Sina Weibo and ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Tencent and Baidu declined to comment.

The CAC's move comes as the coronavirus outbreak has caused 563 deaths, surpassing the number of fatalities during the Sars epidemic in 2003, and 28,018 confirmed cases in mainland China, according to data released on Thursday morning by national and provincial health authorities.

The social media clampdown followed a directive on Monday from President Xi Jinping, who said the government needed to step up propaganda and strengthen online media control to maintain social stability amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a report from state news agency Xinhua.

Chinese internet users had enjoyed a rare opportunity for online criticism in the early days of the health crisis, when they vented their anger on social media at government officials in Hubei - the province in central China at the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic - for their poor efforts in stopping the outbreak.

People on WeChat, known as Weixin in mainland China where it has more than 1 billion users, have reported that personal accounts have been shut down in the past several days. "WeChat account shutdowns" became a trending topic on Twitter-like platform Weibo before the discussion page was removed late on Wednesday.

"I'm confident that I did not circulate any illegal information … Is there a way to save [my WeChat account]?" a car blogger named "Van Youyinli", with more than 42,000 followers, had asked on Weibo. The blogger showed screenshots of his personal WeChat account being permanently blocked for "spreading vicious rumours".

On Thursday, Chinese social network Douban disabled its Diary feature that has served as a platform for some users to chronicle life under quarantine and lockdown.

Certain news of the coronavirus crisis, including a report by Chinese finance media Caijing about undocumented infection cases in Hubei's capital Wuhan, have either been blocked or removed from social media platforms.

State-run news media and commercial news outlets have been told to focus on positive stories about virus relief efforts, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Wuhan virus china Digital Social media

TRENDING

4 of 6 places visited by Chinese tour group linked to local coronavirus transmissions closed
4 of 6 places visited by Chinese tour group linked to local coronavirus transmissions closed
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Coronavirus: 5 Singaporeans aboard the quarantined cruise ship in waters off Japan
Coronavirus: 5 Singaporeans aboard the quarantined cruise ship in waters off Japan
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Novel coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who first warned of it
Novel coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who first warned of it
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more
&#039;Singapore Noodles&#039; packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
'Singapore Noodles' packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream

SERVICES