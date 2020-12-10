Coronavirus doxxing leads to online abuse for young woman in China

The online shaming and doxxing of a young woman with Covid-19 in Chengdu, southwest China has landed a punishment for the 24-year-old man who published her details on his social media account.

Chengdu police said on Wednesday (Dec 9) afternoon that the man, surnamed Wang, had been punished, without elaborating. Hours earlier, his victim spoke out on online forum Toutiao, for the first time since the attacks began.

The 20-year-old woman, surnamed Zhao, said she and her family had been attacked online, and she had received threats on her phone.

Zhao, who is in quarantine and receiving treatment at a local hospital, said she would not have gone out if she had known she had the virus. “I just happened to have caught Covid-19, I’m a victim too,” she wrote.

Zhao’s grandparents – a couple in their 60s and 70s – became Chengdu’s first local cases in months on Monday (Dec 7), when they went to hospital to get their coughs checked. The next day, Zhao’s infection was also confirmed.

The local health authority immediately released details of Zhao’s whereabouts over the past 14 days on its website – routine with new Covid-19 cases – and asked anyone who may have crossed paths with her to report to authorities and get tested.

Parts of the city were also closed in response to the infections, causing many to complain about the inconvenience. But soon the public’s attention turned towards Zhao’s lifestyle and the slut-shaming and doxxing began.

It was noticed that Zhao, who is unemployed, had repeatedly been to several bars, clubs and a manicure parlour.

Within hours, her alleged personal ID number, home address, photos and screenshots of her social media posts were circulating online, and she had become the target of severe vitriol.

“She’s 20, she’s not in school or working, she’s renting a flat by herself and getting mixed up in bars. We all know what she does,” one post said.

Others came to Zhao’s defence. Catch Up, a Weibo blog that focuses on gender equality issues, said Zhao’s lifestyle was common among many young people and she should not be criticised.

In January, an Excel form was leaked online, with the personal information of more than 7,000 people who had returned home from Wuhan – original epicentre of the outbreak. Many were subjected to threatening text messages and shamed online.

In response to the pandemic, China has been speeding up the digitisation of private services, emphasising the need to collect personal information for disease control.

Johns Hopkins University, WHO and health authorities.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

As part of this drive, an extensive health code system has been developed based on a QR code that must be shown before entering hospitals, shopping centres, banks and public transport.

The information-gathering push has led to many in China voicing their concerns over the risks of invasions of privacy and the leaking of personal data.

Deng Zhe, a lawyer from the Shanghai-based Guantao Law Firm, said that, from a legal perspective, invading others’ privacy could result in a fine, detention or even criminal charges in China.

“What we need to think about is how to balance disease prevention and control and the public’s right to information,” he said, adding that the most important principle was having authorisation for the personal data.

Public shaming incidents related to the pandemic have occurred internationally. In March, an influencer in Vietnam who became the country’s 17th confirmed case was attacked on Instagram.

And, during Singapore’s lockdown, a woman was abused when she was mistaken for someone refusing to wear a mask at a food stall in a widely shared video.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.