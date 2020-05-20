Covid-19 task force, TikTok team up to support Indonesia's exodus ban

Following the government's Idul Fitri mudik (exodus) ban, the Covid-19 task force has initiated an online exodus campaign dubbed #MudikOnline in collaboration with popular video sharing platform TikTok.

"This campaign is part of our support toward the government's mudik ban to curb the spread of Covid-19," Donny Eryastha, head of public policy at TikTok Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, told kompas.com.

Aiming to improve spirits while celebrating Idul Fitri at home, the campaign invites the public to create and share a 15-to-60-second video with family members who live far away.

"#MudikOnline can be a platform to express creativity from home. Hopefully, TikTok can be a platform for people to support each other," added Angga Anugrah Putra, Tiktok Indonesia's head of content and user operations.

Launched under Chinese company ByteDance in 2016, TikTok has become a popular platform to record, get creative with and share videos. According to The Verge, the app has been downloaded more than 2 million times in April alone.

