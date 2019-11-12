Create your own 'deepfake' videos with Snapchat's Cameos

Snapchat is set to roll out a new feature, Cameos, which lets users use their own photos (or that of others) to replace faces in video messages.

To use the feature, users need to take a selfie which will be cropped and plugged onto the face available in the video. So if it's a video of a cat, best believe that your face will be plastered on the kitty's head.

Faces will be animated to match the movement and facial expressions in the video, just like a deepfake. However, users can only choose from the pre-set video options and not upload their own.

In a press release, a Snap spokesperson stated that over 150 short looping video clips with sound that are compatible with Cameos will be available at launch, with more to be added weekly.

Users can save their selfies to be used again, or take a new one the next time they use Cameos.

They can also opt for multi-friend Cameos, making a video with not just themselves, but with their family and friends as well. Users can also add captions to the post.

"Cameos make you the star of your own short, looping videos that you can send to friends in Chat. Whether you're feeling excited, exhausted, or just want to say hi, you can find the perfect Cameo for the moment," the statement reads.

The feature will be globally rolled out for both iOS and Android devices starting Dec 18 and can be found in the Chat sticker bar.