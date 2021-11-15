From Cryptokitties to Beeple's Crossroads and clips of LeBron James dunking - NFTs are everywhere. Here's why

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a blockchain-based token that can represent anything from collectibles and art pieces to other creative works whose designs are one of a kind and, therefore, non fungible.

Some NFTs are minted for the purpose of providing data and information that can prove the authenticity of an underlying item backing the NFT. Other NFTs, which are not backed by any physical assets at all, are digital files that contain unique and original creative work.

The first NFT that created a buzz among cryptocurrency enthusiasts was Cryptokitties, a game released in 2017 by Canadian developer Dapper Labs that allows players to buy, collect and breed unique digital cats on the blockchain for fun.

A handout photo. Cryptokitties allows players to buy, collect and breed unique digital cats on the blockchain.

Why do creators of art works and music and game developers use NFTs?

Thanks to smart contracts, which are programs stored on the ethereum blockchain, details that identify an underlying unique asset are recorded on the blockchain.

And while an NFT does not stop others from duplicating creative works, it allows its holder to claim possession of an original piece, thanks to the unique identifying details stored on the blockchain ledger.

Rules can also be coded in smart contracts that define the rights of an NFT holder. One example is rules that define the original NFT creator’s share of revenue from subsequent sales, according to law firm Norton Rose Fullbright.

How do you buy NFTs?

As NFTs are minted on the blockchain, a first step towards owning one would be to download a cryptocurrency wallet that allows one to buy, store and transact using cryptocurrencies. A commonly used blockchain for NFTs is the ethereum blockchain and interested buyers would need to buy the cryptocurrency ether.

Cryptocurrencies can be bought and sold through automatic teller machines dedicated to such digital currencies or over-the-counter exchanges. After the transfer, one can sign up to an NFT marketplace and start their NFT journey.

What are the well-known NFT marketplaces?

NFT Gateway, which is backed by New York-headquartered exchange Gemini, is where the artist Mike Winkelmann, aka Beeple, fetched US$6.6 million (S$9 million) for his work Crossroads in February.

OpenSea, a marketplace used by artists, sport groups, fashion retailers and movie producers, is ranked by DappRadar, a platform that tracks blockchain applications, as the marketplace with the largest trading volume for collectibles, which also include gaming items and virtual fashion shows.

NBA Top Shot is an NFT marketplace where digital trading cards featuring NBA video highlight clips can be traded. Fans can trade clips of players, such as that of Los Angeles Lakers’ star player LeBron James dunking, which reportedly sold for US$200,000 in February.

More cryptocurrency exchanges have diversified into NFTs recently, offering their own marketplaces. These exchanges hold auctions for anything from game items and digital artworks to digital versions of movies. Cryptocurrency exchange AAX, for example, this month launched an NFT platform and invited bids for digital artworks featuring images of primordial gods.

Are NFTs regulated?

Across Asia’s three cryptocurrency hubs – Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea – NFTs are currently unregulated.

In Hong Kong, the Securities and Futures Commission currently offers an opt-in regulatory regime that approves licences for virtual asset trading platforms. To qualify, a platform must offer at least one security token along with cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether. However, this regime does not include NFTs.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.