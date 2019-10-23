Cyberattacks pose serious threat and cause problems to rail operations, say experts

Cybersecurity threats to rail operations are a pressing issue that will get more serious, a panel of experts said on Tuesday (Oct 22).

These threats, which are exacerbated by issues such as legacy components in the transport system, will need to be addressed to safeguard the safety of commuters on trains, said the panel, which includes the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) chief information security officer Huang Shao Fei.

Mr Huang, along with SBS Transit's head of rail development Jeffrey Sim and Thales' cyber-security expert for transport Benoit Bruyere, were speaking at a panel discussion on cybersecurity for rail at the 26th Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress on Tuesday.

Thales, a French company that offers services such as software manufacturing, supplies the signalling system for the North-South Line and East-West Line in Singapore.