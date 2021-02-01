Cyberpunk 2077 blocks players from using mods to have sex with Keanu Reeves

Gamers won't stop thirsting for Keanu Reeves.

A ton of mods have recently surfaced for PC players of Cyberpunk 2077, adding highly-requested changes to the game such as a zoomed-out minimap and fine tuned driving controls. Certain mods are not so innocent in nature however, such as one that lets players have sex with Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand.

Developer CD Projekt Red quickly stepped in to shut down the fanmade mod, telling PC Gamer that, “Our most important rule regarding user-generated content, game mods in particular, is that it can’t be harmful towards others.

''In the case of model swaps, especially those that involve explicit situations, it can be perceived as such by the people who lent us their appearance for the purpose of creating characters in Cyberpunk 2077.”

Mods that allow players to sleep with various characters in the game have become pretty popular, especially due to how easy it is for modders to implement.

The simplest way to do it is by swapping out character models for in-game sex workers known as Joytoys with other characters, such as Goro Takemura. This is exactly what the modder Catmino did with Johnny SIlverhand, before developers shut it down. The mod can no longer be downloaded.

Arguably more in-depth mods exist to allow players to romance characters like Judy Alvarez even if they’re playing as a male character, which CD Projekt Red seemingly has no issue with. Romancing the game’s celebrities (even Hideo Kojima can be found-in game) is where the developer draws the line. Speaking to PC Gamer, they said:

For the characters we’ve invented for the game, we broadly permit you to tweak the game at will and just have fun.

When it comes to models of real people whom we’ve asked to participate in the game, we kindly ask you to refrain from using them in any situation that might be found offensive if you don’t have their explicit permission.

It’s worth noting that Johnny Silverhand does have a sex scene in Cyberpunk 2077, though you see it from his perspective, so the game avoids showing you anything terribly explicit.

Thirsting for Keanu Reeves is understandable, but maybe check out some other mods to enhance your in-game experience - such as one that lets you explore Night City with NPC companions.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.