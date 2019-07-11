Death Stranding bids to rekindle hope

Read also

"President (Donald) Trump right now is building a wall," he told the BBC in an interview.

"Then you have Brexit, where the UK is trying to leave the EU, and it feels like there are lots of walls and people thinking only about themselves in the world.

"In Death Stranding, we're using bridges to represent connection - there are options to use them or break them. It's about making people think about the meaning of connection."

The concept goes as far as blocking any option to interact negatively with other players, according to Kojima. Instead, you can give them positive feedback and leave items for others to use.

It is a far cry from the all-against-one, fight-to-the-death option on the hugely popular game Fortnite, or the hate-filled commentary of so much social media.

Titles like Fortnite and Call Of Duty rely on bursts of furious action and are lucrative propositions on the eSports circuit.

Mad Max meets Postman Pat

But Marc Alonso, a gaming expert at the market research provider Euromonitor International in London, noted that the most-bought title so far this year was the more immersive Red Dead: Redemption II.