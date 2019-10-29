Demand rises for more emotional AI chatbots

Rising demand for artificial intelligence-powered chatbots with sentiment analysis is creating new growth opportunities for businesses in the area, experts said.

"An increasing number of businesses are asking for chatbots with more functions than just being conversation assistants. They want chatbots that have a better sense of empathy, are more interactive and are able to transform consumer emotions into data and conduct sentiment analysis," said Xu Yiya, vice-president of Xiao-i Robot Technology Co Ltd, an AI customer service provider.

Xu said sentiment analysis can help chatbots better understand consumer needs.

Increasing demand for AI-powered chatbots with sentiment analysis is creating new business opportunities in the booming AI sentiment analysis market, which is estimated to see a 21 per cent annual increase from 2019 to 2025, according to market analysis company QYReports, as business owners are worrying that customers may not be satisfied talking to emotionless chatbots.