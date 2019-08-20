Despite backlash, Fortnite won't remove its BRUTE mechs from the game

The Brute is here to stay, says Fortnite's makers.

Epic Games, which develops the super popular videogame had recently introduced Brute, a controversial feature which some players claim gives others an unfair advantage at winning the game.

The Brute is a mech (a large tank-like suit that hosts a player) with vast amounts of power capable of taking down enemies with little or no effort. Newbies or less skilled players with Brute have a higher chance of emerging victorious thanks to this new addition.

Players who have spent hours honing their skills on Fortnite are unhappy that this is even possible, and are currently bombarding social media sites with the #RemoveTheMech movement, asking Epic Games to rid the game of the new feature.