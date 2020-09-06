Dian Sastrowardoyo, Iko Uwais join Indonesian celebrity version of Instagram fight challenge

Amid the pandemic, Dian Sastrowardoyo, Marsha Timothy, Joe Taslim and Iko Uwais, as well as other Indonesian celebrities recently decided to entertain their fans by teaming up and joining the viral Instagram fight challenge.

Directed and produced by Dian herself, the three minute #bossbitchchallenge video features the celebrities fighting in sequence, showing off their martial arts skills or using random items within their reach as improvised weapons.

Actor Arifin Putra, for instance, uses a fork as he is “attacked” while enjoying his food, meanwhile Iko “throws” his cute, purple slippers to Julie Estelle.

Each video was edited and arranged in such a way as if we are watching a short film.

Other famous faces in the film industry who joined in included Pevita Pearce, Yoshi Sudarso, Hannah Al Rashid, Ario Bayu, Kelly Tandiono, Shareefa Daanish, Adhisty Zara, Reza Rahadian, Chicco Jerikho, Asmara Abigail, Chelsea Islan, Tatjana Saphira, Dimas Anggara, Nadine Chandrawinata, Zack Lee and Vino G. Bastian.

On her Instagram, Dian wrote that the purpose of the video was not to endorse violence but to celebrate the spirit of virtual collaboration.

“When you can’t do any shooting on set and you stay at home the whole time, somebody said to me that you need to keep your brain in a happy state of mind.

"In order to do that, you need to play and avoid stress. This is how we play," read the post.

Dian also cited director-producer Priskila Eirene as the editor of the video, music composer Stefan Toghas who handled the background music and actor Iko Uwais as the action consultant.

The challenge was inspired by the #bossbitchchallenge done by New Zealand actress and stuntwoman Zoë Bell, alongside Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana and others in early May.

As reported by Vanity Fair, a similar fight-sequence video was also done by a group of stuntmen during lockdown in April.

