Digital cherry blossoms bloom inside a planetarium in Japan

Cherry blossoms have arrived early this year, at least digitally, in a special event that began at the Konica Minolta Planetarium Tenku in Tokyo Skytree Town on Monday (March 1).

Photographs and computer-generated imagery of “someiyoshino” cherry blossoms have filled the planetarium’s dome-shaped screen, which measures nearly 18 metres in diametre, during the event.

The ephemeral imagery can be seen for 10 minutes before each of the planetarium’s regular starry sky screenings begins, except for some works shown in the evening.

The event was launched last year, but only ran for nine days, as the planetarium closed temporarily in response to the novel coronavirus.

“This year, we have taken all possible measures to prevent infection, so people can enjoy the show for a longer period,” said Naomi Ota, 34, from the management company.

The virtual “ohanami” cherry blossom viewing program is scheduled to run until Sunday (April 11).