Digital games relieve stress better than mindfulness apps: Study

Relaxation can be considered a necessity in today's ever-growing world of a fast-paced culture. More and more, people all around the world are showing up to psychiatrists, taking steps to decrease stress and anxiety.

Many download mindfulness apps to help them control their breathing, practice meditation and essentially calm down. Yet, a study conducted in the United Kingdom concluded that digital games might relieve stress more effectively than mindfulness apps.

The study, conducted by the University College London and the University of Bath, concluded that smartphone games such as Tetris, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Pocket City can relieve more stress after a tiring day at work than any mindfulness apps designed solely to help in breathing or meditation activities. Researchers concluded after performing a series of math tests.

Two experiments were conducted to carry out this study. In the first stage, 45 students were asked to complete a 15-minute math test. Afterwards, they were given a digital game, a mindfulness app or a fidget spinner to play with for 10 minutes. The students who played a digital game revealed that they felt more energized, while the students in the other two groups reported feeling more sluggish.