Digital money 'unlikely' to become major currency soon

Though growing in popularity, digital currencies will by no means replace the world's reserve currencies overnight, an expert from the International Monetary Fund told China Daily in an exclusive interview.

Monetary authorities around the world are increasingly interested in digital currencies and the winner of this innovation race will likely have a big say in restructuring the global monetary system. However, more experts are starting to wonder if digital money like central bank-backed digital currencies or privately issued Libra by Facebook might replace the dollar or euro to become the world's reserve currency.

A simple answer given by Liu Yan, assistant general counsel of the IMF Legal Department, was "unlikely" - at least for now. Liu said there is a low probability that a digital currency, like Libra, would satisfy reserve currency requirements anytime soon.

To be a global reserve currency, it should be issued by credible and responsible institutions with a history of price stability and a willingness to serve as a lender of last resort, supported by deep and liquid markets, and widely used as a unit of account in trade, she said.

Officials from the Chinese central bank, the People's Bank of China, have proposed the initial design of its own digital currency, indicating it will only replace cash currently in circulation, but not be a substitution for bank deposits, credit or a store of value.

Li Wei, director of the PBOC's science and technology department, told China Daily recently that there is still no timetable to launch its own digital fiat money, which is also known as "digital currency and electronic payment". However, another PBOC official said earlier that the issuance of the first digital currency "will be soon".