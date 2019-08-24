Disabled Vietnamese teen creates robots that help disabled patients

Suffering from polio that led to paralysis and scoliosis as a child, Tran Phan Thanh Hai, 18, was admitted to the HCM City University of Science without having to take the national high school exam.

"When Hai was 4 years old, he was walking one day, and he fell and could not stand up," Phan Thi Huynh Mai, Hai's mother, said.

The diagnosis was muscular atrophy caused by polio. Hai is only one metre tall and weighs 30kg.

Because of his weak hands, Hai cannot travel by a wheelchair himself, so every personal activity must depend on his mother.